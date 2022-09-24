News and First Alert Weather App
Reports: Bakhtiari to make season debut Sunday

The all-pro tackle has played one game since December 2020
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) looks on in the third quarter during an...
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) looks on in the third quarter during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Packers defeated the Vikings 43-34. (AP Photo/David Berding)(David Berding | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers are reportedly getting a big piece back in their offense. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, tackle David Bakhtiari will make his season debut Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Bakhtiari tore his ACL back in December 2020. He’s played in just one game since the injury, Week 18 at Detroit, as he’s continued to rehab the knee. Bakhtiari spent most of training camp on the PUP list but was taken off before the end of camp. He missed Green Bay’s first two games of the regular season.

The Packers got another member of the o-line back last week when Elgton Jenkins returned from a knee injury for a start against the Bears.

The Packers and Bucs play Sunday afternoon at 3:25 p.m.

