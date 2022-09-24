Reports: Bakhtiari to make season debut Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers are reportedly getting a big piece back in their offense. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, tackle David Bakhtiari will make his season debut Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Packers' OT David Bakhtiari, listed as questionable for Sunday due to his lingering knee issues, is expected to make his 2022 regular-season debut vs. the Buccaneers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2022

Bakhtiari tore his ACL back in December 2020. He’s played in just one game since the injury, Week 18 at Detroit, as he’s continued to rehab the knee. Bakhtiari spent most of training camp on the PUP list but was taken off before the end of camp. He missed Green Bay’s first two games of the regular season.

The Packers got another member of the o-line back last week when Elgton Jenkins returned from a knee injury for a start against the Bears.

The Packers and Bucs play Sunday afternoon at 3:25 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.