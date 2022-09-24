Packers place Watkins on Injured Reserve
The veteran wide receiver will miss at least four games
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - An already banged-up receiver group for the Packers has taken another blow. Green Bay placed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on Injured Reserve Saturday with a hamstring injury.
Watkins, who was already previously ruled out for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay, will now miss at least four games. The first-year Packer led the team in receiving yards in last week’s win over Chicago with 93.
The Packers have added Patrick Taylor to the 53-man roster as a result. Practice squad receiver Juwann Winfree will also be active for Green Bay Sunday.
The Packers play the Buccaneers Sunday at 3:25 p.m.
