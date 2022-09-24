News and First Alert Weather App
Packers place Watkins on Injured Reserve

The veteran wide receiver will miss at least four games
Sammy Watkins' first training camp practice Friday.
Sammy Watkins' first training camp practice Friday.(WBAY-TV)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - An already banged-up receiver group for the Packers has taken another blow. Green Bay placed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on Injured Reserve Saturday with a hamstring injury.

Watkins, who was already previously ruled out for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay, will now miss at least four games. The first-year Packer led the team in receiving yards in last week’s win over Chicago with 93.

The Packers have added Patrick Taylor to the 53-man roster as a result. Practice squad receiver Juwann Winfree will also be active for Green Bay Sunday.

The Packers play the Buccaneers Sunday at 3:25 p.m.

