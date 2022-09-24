News and First Alert Weather App
Oneida Nation celebrates treaties’ 200th anniversary

The Oneida Nation hosted Ho-Chunk, Menominee and Stockbridge-Munsee leaders at Heritage Hill State Historical Park
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Several Native Nations were in Brown County to commemorate the signing of a historical treaty.

It’s been 200 years since the Oneida Nation moved to Wisconsin from New York after joining President George Washington’s fight in the Revolutionary War.

In land considered historic, Wisconsin’s Native Nations were in Allouez dressed in traditional clothing.

“This is a celebration of 200 years being located in what’s now called the state of Wisconsin, when we moved here after the ravages of the Revolutionary War,” Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill said of the bicentennial celebration.

Accompanying the Oneida were the Ho-Chunk and Menominee nations.

They were at Heritage Hill State Park to remember September 23 of 1822 when these sovereign nations came together to sign a treaty.

“The fabric of the society of the two nations, as well as the Menominee nation, is intertwined,” Ho-Chunk Nation Chairman Marlon White Eagle said.

Friday’s event began with an Oneida hymn and there was a reenactment of that historic day.

The Oneida were originally from New York and helped fight alongside President George Washington in the Revolutionary War.

After that war, the Oneida people were forced out and moved west living in land belonging to the Menominee.

“I think we have way more in common than we don’t,” Menominee Nation Chairman Ronald Corn, Sr. said. “As we move forward, I think we build upon those strengths as Native Nations.”

Corn added, “As we choose to move forward, I think we build upon those strengths as Native Nations in regards to how we build a brighter future for our children.”

According to the Native Nations, this commemoration is about moving forward and recognizing the treaty’s place in American History.

“It’s so important to remember, people were here first and you need to understand it, and appreciate it, and digest it, and move on as best we can,” State Sen. Robert Cowles, R-Green Bay, said.

The Oneidas marked the event with historical reenactors at Heritage Hill

