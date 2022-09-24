New UW Health trial seeks way to combat virus in transplant patients

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A transplant doctor at UW Health is working to make the process a safer one for his patients, since drugs used to suppress organ rejection can also let dormant infections take hold.

They’re testing out injecting T-cells from a close relative of the patient as a way to combat the viruses without letting the body attack what it sees as a foreign organ.

90% of us carry around a virus called BK from the age of seven or eight. It was discovered about 50 years ago, and there’s no anti-virus for it because for most of us it stays dormant.

“It is a huge problem once our patient gets transplanted, particularly a kidney transplant,” said UW Health transplant physician Dr. Sandesh Parajuli.

Even if BK is present in the bloodstream, a transplant recipient may not feel any symptoms, but it’s something doctors look for.

Tessa Adolph was the first patient to test out a new treatment.

“I think when they checked my level, it was at 10 million or something like that, and you’re supposed to have none, so it was really high,” Adolph said.

Levels like that can cause scarring of the transplanted organ, so Dr. Parajuli’s looking for a solution.

“If the level is very high or if it’s there for a long period of time, it can injure the kidney. Severity of that is as difficult as having rejection,” Parajuli said.

The trial takes blood from a patient’s close relative and separates out the T-cells that support immunity.

Then they multiply those again and again over about six hours.

“By the time they’re done with it, it’s just a little injection, " Adolph said.

Adolph says she felt a little light-headed and short of breath during the injection, but that passed after the couple minutes of treatment.

“I don’t think it did anything wrong, it didn’t cause me any harm,” Adolph said.

Phase one of these trials are used mostly to make sure they are safe for people who receive the treatment.

“So far, we haven’t had any complications, so I would say so far she is safe,” Parajuli said.

After some initial progress, Adolph’s BK and autoimmune disorder came back, and she had to return to conventional drugs, but she doesn’t regret her decision.

“If there’s a chance that it could work, I would definitely do it again, and yeah, just because it doesn’t work on me, I would assume that it could work on others, and I would recommend it,” Adolph said.

Phase two is to find out how well they work overall, and Parajuli is hoping to get a pool of 20 participants for that next step.

