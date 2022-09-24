News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Mother charged with attempted murder after throwing child off bridge, police say

Louisiana police say a mother is accused of throwing her child off a bridge. (Source: WVUE)
By WVUE Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A woman in Louisiana is accused of throwing her child off a bridge Friday evening.

WVUE reports the Houma Police Department received a call around 5 p.m. regarding a mother throwing her 18-month-old child off the Liberty Street Bridge before jumping into the water herself.

Police said the boy is expected to recover after he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities identified the mother as Asha Randolph. Houma police said the incident remains under investigation, but Randolph has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Portage County corn field
Portage County authorities waiting on DNA confirmation to ID body found in corn field
The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after remains were found in a wooded area...
Body found in Rib Mountain identified as elderly man
A portion of Trail 2 through Gogebic County will now be closed.
Upper Peninsula snowmobile trail closed after resort owner pulls permits
Seth Genereau, 23
Vehicle theft suspect believed to be on foot in Bayfield County
50-50 Factory Outlet announced Wednesday that it was going out of business and will be holding...
50-50 Factory Outlet in Schofield, 3 other Wisconsin locations to close

Latest News

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Scattered showers or drizzle for tonight.
First Alert Weather: More chances of showers, brisk winds on Sunday
Overcast tonight with showers or drizzle. The damp conditions could linger into Sunday with a...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) looks on in the third quarter during an...
Reports: Bakhtiari to make season debut Sunday