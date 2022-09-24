Hilight Zone week 6: Stratford gets revenge on Wittenberg-Birnamwood in our game of the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Week six of the Hilight Zone saw Stratford edge Wittenberg-Birnamwood in another low-scoring affair, Auburndale stomp Marathon, and Wisconsin Rapids pick up a big road win over D.C. Everest.

In our game of the Week, Stratford and Wittenberg-Birnamwood was expected to be a low-scoring affair, and it didn’t disappoint. Turnovers were plentiful in the game. Both teams combined for five first-half turnovers before Koehler Kilty broke into the end zone for Stratford’s first score of the game.

However, on the ensuing drive, Chargers quarterback Nathan Waupekany bombed a pas to David Gauderman who was all alone near the end zone for a touchdown. The extra point was blocked, making the score 7-6 at halftime. The Tigers were ready after the break, as Braden Schueller found Conner Weigel for a touchdown to give Stratford a 14-6 lead. The Tigers hold on for a 14-6 win.

“We knew this was a big week. We knew we wanted to pound the ground game and do what Stratford does. We pounded the ball and kept the game going. I love being physical. Just running the ball, putting people to the ground, there’s no better feeling,” Kilty said.

“It’s Stratford football. Pound the ground game and keep going. Maybe get a pass or two but ground game is our thing,” Schueller said.

In the Marawood Conference, Auburndale finally allowed some points to their opponents, but still took care of Marathon easily 50-22. #3 Edgar bounced back from a loss to Colby, beating Abbotsford 40-7. #5 Colby continued their undefeated season, winning 21-6 over Pittsville.

In the Valley Football Association, Wisconsin Rapids and D.C. Everest were tied for second in the conference with a 2-1 record in the conference entering their Friday matchup. Red Raiders led 14-7 at halftime but the Evergreens started the second half with the ball and the offense rolling. The drive was taking to the one-yard line. Jack Bobinski punched home the short touchdown to tie the game 14-14.

On the Red Raiders next drive, Teal Lucas fumbled the ball to give possession back to D.C. Everest. Blake Bangston was stripped by Carter Christy a few plays later, who recovered the fumble for a touchdown. Wisconsin Rapids won 28-21. Elsewhere in the Valley, Wausau West beat SPASH 27-17, and Marshfield beat Appleton West 53-20.

In the Great Northern Conference, Mosinee made the trip north for a date with the Hodags in Rhinelander. The road team had no issues in this one as Mosinee raced out to a 34-0 halftime lead. In the second half, Blake Nichols and Barnes Bunkelman added touchdowns as Mosinee cruised to a 52-8 win. They stay perfect in conference, moving to 4-0. Additionally in the GNC, Lakeland pitched a shutout on their home turf, blanking Antigo 20-0.

Lastly, a matinee in eight-player, Port Edwards took to their home field hosting Marion/Tigerton. A long throw to Erik Mock early gave the Blackhawks the lead. It was more of the same from there as Port Edwards coasted to a win 52-6.

