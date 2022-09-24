First Alert Weather: More chances of showers, brisk winds on Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday featured a gray sky across northern and central Wisconsin with times of showers or drizzle, along with cool conditions for the first weekend of autumn. Highs on Saturday never made it out of the 50s in Wausau and many other locations. The gloomy, cool, and at times damp weather will continue Saturday night. A few showers are expected along with cool conditions. Lows by daybreak on Sunday are in the mid 40s to around 50.

Lots of clouds with scattered showers and drizzle into Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Sunday will have clouds, some breaks of sun, brisk northwest winds, and a chance for additional showers as the day wears on. Keep the jacket and umbrella handy, but hold onto your hat, as wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible. Highs on Sunday in the upper 50s to around 60s.

Breezy with clouds, breaks of sun, and some showers. (WSAW)

Rainfall will range from less than a tenth of an inch to around a quarter inch in the region. (WSAW)

Wind gusts up to 30 mph at times are possible Sunday. (WSAW)

The new work week will be starting off rather cool for late September. A mix of sun and clouds Monday with a small chance of afternoon showers. Breezy with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Frost is possible in some spots on Tuesday morning as readings dip back into the 30s during the early morning. Partly cloudy on Tuesday with afternoon temps only able to rise into the low to mid 50s. Frost or freezing conditions could impact much of the area Wednesday morning as lows range from the mid to upper 20s north, to the low to mid 30s in Central Wisconsin. This could very well end the growing season for the entire area. A good deal of sun Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. Milder times ahead for late week. Mostly sunny Thursday, with highs in the mid 60s. Friday is shaping up to be a nice early fall day with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs close to 70. Next Saturday, October 1st could have clouds with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

A cool start to the new week, but milder days on tap starting Thursday. (WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.