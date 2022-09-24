‘Bladetoberfest’ provides unique chance to fight with light sabers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When you think of Star Wars, what iconic weapon comes to mind?

You’re probably thinking of the light saber.

But for The Saber Legion, they actually use them to fight. The non-profit organization hosted it’s second annual ‘Bladetoberfest’ tournament in Wausau on Saturday.

The event gives people a unique opportunity to fight with light-sabers in real-life.

“Well, I just love to fight,” says Michaunni Cobb, Tournament Contestant. “I mean, as bad as that sounds, but, I love to fight. I love the energy and combat and things like that.”

Similar to fencing, ‘Bladetoberfest’ is a light-saber combat fighting tournament with 30-50 participants squaring off against one another.

This is the second year the tournament has been in Wausau, as it’s also taken place in Minnesota, Florida, and has a national tournament in Las Vegas.

In order to excel as a fighter, it takes a great deal of grit and drive.

“Energy, courage, and just willingness to do it,” says Cobb.

Although it takes certain traits to become a good fighter, anyone is able to participate.

“People come into these kind of off the street,” says Brian Williams, Charter Rep, Minnesota, The Saber Legion. “They see what’s happening and they’re like wow, this looks fun, I could do this, and I wanna do it.”

Regardless of skill level, the tournament’s primary goal is to unite fans together, better one another, and practice their passions.

“A great way to live out your nerd fantasies of sword fighting, light sabers, and it’s kind of your competitive side, too, if you want to take it that way,” saId Williams. “But you really don’t have to it’s just a lot of fun, lot of good people.”

“We’re doing this because we love doing it and not to fill our pockets with stacks of bills,” says Seth Clendenning, Charter Rep, Wisconsin, The Saber Legion. “That’s the heart and the soul of The Saber Legion is community.”

There is no charge to join The Saber Legion, as they host weekly meetings in Wausau. For more information on how you can join, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.