Vehicle theft suspect believed to be on foot in Bayfield County

BAYFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a suspect accused of stealing several vehicles. Seth Genereau, 23, is accused of assaulting an elderly man to steal his vehicle. It happened Tuesday.

Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, investigators were alerted to a police pursuit of a stolen car traveling towards Bayfield County along U.S. Highway 2.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office located the stolen car in Iron County and attempted to stop it. The operator fled at high rates of speed along U.S. Highway 2 where it turned northbound on State Highway 13 in Bayfield County. It collided with another vehicle and continued on.

Bayfield County deputies tracked the car to a driveway on Friendly Valley Road where the suspect abandoned it and stole another vehicle. Then, the suspect got that vehicle stuck and fled from officers into the woods.

The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching the area to locate him. The suspect is likely attempting to find another vehicle to steal in order to get away. Or he may be looking for an outbuilding to stay warm.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking all area residents including those in the Washburn area to keep their cars and homes locked.

If you see this person, Seth Genereau call 911.

We will update you when further information becomes available.

