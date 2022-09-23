News and First Alert Weather App
Thomas Gibson installed as UW-Stevens Point chancellor

Thomas Gibson installed as UW-Stevens Point chancellor
Thomas Gibson installed as UW-Stevens Point chancellor(Charlesworth | UWSP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Thomas Gibson, Ed.D., was officially installed as the 15th chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Friday.

Gibson became chancellor in January 2021. This formal inauguration, filled with academic tradition, was postponed until now because of the pandemic.

“I am honored to lead this great institution,” Gibson said. “My work is to ensure the university continues to provide transformative educational experiences for students and to expand access to more diverse learners in support of institutional enrollment and growth.”

More than 300 Wisconsin education, business and community leaders, faculty, staff and students attended the inauguration ceremony.

He introduced the Gibson Family Scholarship, which will support first-generation and historically underrepresented students to realize their potential at UW-Stevens Point with less financial pressure.

Gibson described himself as a mission-focused leader who learns from others, tests new ideas and nurtures strong, trusting relationships.

