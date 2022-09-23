Seniors interested in volunteering encouraged to attend program on Oct. 12

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - A program that connects seniors with volunteer opportunities will host an informational event on Wednesday, Oct. 12. It’s a chance for those 55+ to meet staff and volunteers from 25 local nonprofits and learn about volunteer opportunities.

RSVP is a program of the United Way for those 55 years and older. RSVP stands for Retire and Senior Volunteer Program. In addition to helping the community, the program gives volunteers a chance to meet new people and attend social events.

People interested in attending need to register online by Oct. 4. Registration is free. The event is Oct. 12 from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites, located at 1000 Imperial Ave. in Rothschild.

Click here to register online. Or call 715-298-5721 to register.

There will also be appetizers, beverage sampling, door prizes, and more.

