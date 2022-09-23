News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Seniors interested in volunteering encouraged to attend program on Oct. 12

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day volunteering.
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day volunteering.(wsaw)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - A program that connects seniors with volunteer opportunities will host an informational event on Wednesday, Oct. 12. It’s a chance for those 55+ to meet staff and volunteers from 25 local nonprofits and learn about volunteer opportunities.

RSVP is a program of the United Way for those 55 years and older. RSVP stands for Retire and Senior Volunteer Program. In addition to helping the community, the program gives volunteers a chance to meet new people and attend social events.

People interested in attending need to register online by Oct. 4. Registration is free. The event is Oct. 12 from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites, located at 1000 Imperial Ave. in Rothschild.

Click here to register online. Or call 715-298-5721 to register.

There will also be appetizers, beverage sampling, door prizes, and more.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Portage County corn field
Body found in Portage County corn field, death is suspicious
A portion of Trail 2 through Gogebic County will now be closed.
Upper Peninsula snowmobile trail closed after resort owner pulls permits
Fall color chairlift rides underway at Granite Peak
New area code coming to southwest, southcentral Wisconsin
Wausau man sentenced to 7 years for methamphetamine distribution

Latest News

Step into the past with the Marathon County Historical Society
Step into Wausau’s past at the Pine Grove Cemetery with the Marathon County Historical Society
A canoe dating back to 1000 B.C. was recovered Thursday from Lake Mendota, according to the...
3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota
Seth Genereau, 23
Vehicle theft suspect believed to be on foot in Bayfield County
More clouds than sun this weekend with a chance of showers both days. Breezy on Sunday.
First Alert Weather: A cool start to autumn, damp at times this weekend