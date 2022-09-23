News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Man arrested in stabbings of 4 homeless people within 1 week, police say

Christopher Martell faces two murder charges and two attempted murder charges.
Christopher Martell faces two murder charges and two attempted murder charges.(LVMPD)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with four stabbings, two of them fatal, of homeless people within one week in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Christopher Martell was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the investigation began after a 57-year-old homeless woman was stabbed and killed while she slept outside on Sept 14. A second person, a 74-year-old homeless woman, was stabbed to death on Tuesday.

Believing that the two stabbings were related, Capt. Dori Koren says the department enacted major case protocol.

On Wednesday, two more homeless people, a man and a woman, were stabbed. Both are in critical but stable condition at the hospital, police said.

Martell was arrested shortly after, and police said he had a large knife on him. He faces two murder charges and two attempted murder charges.

Police said in a news conference that they narrowed in on Martell by placing cameras in the area where they believed the suspect was likely living.

Police said they have not determined a motive in the attacks.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Portage County corn field
Portage County authorities waiting on DNA confirmation to ID body found in corn field
A portion of Trail 2 through Gogebic County will now be closed.
Upper Peninsula snowmobile trail closed after resort owner pulls permits
Fall color chairlift rides underway at Granite Peak
New area code coming to southwest, southcentral Wisconsin
Wausau man sentenced to 7 years for methamphetamine distribution

Latest News

FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia
A fire is seen at a home in Oak Forest, Ill., on Friday with a person reportedly barricaded...
AERIALS: Barricade, house fire in Oak Forest, Ill.
More clouds than sun this weekend with a chance of showers both days. Breezy on Sunday.
First Alert Weather: A cool start to autumn, damp at times this weekend
Clouds will be common for the rest of Friday and this weekend with times for showers. Winds...
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
In this Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated...
US allows tech firms to boost internet access in Iran