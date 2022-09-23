Free event at Grand Theater to showcase Wausau’s early history

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Historical Society will give the community a rare look at Wausau’s earliest history captured on film.

A Grand Old Time: Celebrating Wausau’s History on the Big Screen is Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. The event is free at the Grand Theater. It’s from 1-2:15 p.m.

Attendees will have the chance to see rare historic Wausau film footage and vintage advertising. Dan Larson will accompany the film on The Grand’s historic Kilgen Wonder Organ.

Doors open at noon. Free admission. No tickets or reservations are required.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.