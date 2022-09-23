News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Free event at Grand Theater to showcase Wausau’s early history

Grand Old Time
Grand Old Time(Marathon County Historical Society)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Historical Society will give the community a rare look at Wausau’s earliest history captured on film.

A Grand Old Time: Celebrating Wausau’s History on the Big Screen is Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. The event is free at the Grand Theater. It’s from 1-2:15 p.m.

Attendees will have the chance to see rare historic Wausau film footage and vintage advertising. Dan Larson will accompany the film on The Grand’s historic Kilgen Wonder Organ.

Doors open at noon. Free admission. No tickets or reservations are required.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Portage County corn field
Portage County authorities waiting on DNA confirmation to ID body found in corn field
A portion of Trail 2 through Gogebic County will now be closed.
Upper Peninsula snowmobile trail closed after resort owner pulls permits
Fall color chairlift rides underway at Granite Peak
New area code coming to southwest, southcentral Wisconsin
Wausau man sentenced to 7 years for methamphetamine distribution

Latest News

50-50 Factory Outlet announced Wednesday that it was going out of business and will be holding...
50-50 Factory Outlet in Schofield, 3 other Wisconsin locations to close
More clouds than sun this weekend with a chance of showers both days. Breezy on Sunday.
First Alert Weather: A cool start to autumn, damp at times this weekend
Clouds will be common for the rest of Friday and this weekend with times for showers. Winds...
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
It’s time to ‘Clean it Up’ this weekend in Wausau