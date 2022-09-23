First Alert Weather: A cool start to autumn, damp at times this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a chilly start on Friday across North Central Wisconsin with widespread frost/freeze conditions in the Northwoods, and temps that even dipped into the 30s in parts of Central Wisconsin. Morning sunshine on Friday will give way to increasing clouds as the day goes along. Afternoon readings topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

It appears dry conditions will remain in place for high school football games Friday evening. Cool, so be sure to have a warmer jacket. Temps will go from the mid to low 50s. A chance of showers developing toward the end of the games in the western parts of the area. There is a better risk of times of rain showers later Friday night into early Saturday morning. Lows by daybreak on Saturday in the mid 40s.

Mostly cloudy on Saturday as we kick off the first weekend of autumn. A chance of a few showers in spots. Cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday is going to be breezy with wind gusts up to 30 mph at times. More clouds than sun with a chance of a few pop-up showers as the day goes along. Highs near 60.

Dry weather is on tap for the upcoming work week. A mix of sun and clouds Monday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Frost or freeze conditions are anticipated in much of the area for Tuesday and Wednesday morning with lows dipping back into the 20s in the Northwoods, while in the low to mid 30s in Central Wisconsin. This will likely put an end to the growing season across the entire area. A fair amount of sun on Tuesday, rather cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Partly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Pleasant by late in the week for Thursday and next Friday, September 30th. More sun than clouds with highs on Thursday in the mid 60s, rising to near 70 on Friday.

