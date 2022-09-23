D.C. Everest boys soccer, Marshfield volleyball pick up conference wins

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest boys soccer and Marshfield volleyball both remained undefeated in Wisconsin Valley Conference play with wins on Thursday.

D.C. Everest hosted Wisconsin Rapids in a battle between the top two teams atop the conference. Wisconsin Rapids had a relentless attack early in the match, with Ben Weidman capitalizing on a loose ball to make it 1-0 Red Raiders. The Evergreens scored twice in the second half to claim a 2-1 win.

Marshfield volleyball continued their dominating season so far. Traveling to Wausau West, they made quick work of the Warriors, winning 3-0. They are now 20-2 on the season.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.