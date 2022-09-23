News and First Alert Weather App
Boiler malfunction prompts evacuation at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids

Lincoln High School sign in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.
Lincoln High School sign in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a gas leak Friday morning at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids was caused by a boiler malfunction.

Staff and students were evacuated during the investigation. An update provided by the district on Facebook, stated everyone returned to the building around 11: 25 a.m.

The source of the smell was identified as the boiler start-up and a valve malfunction. An additional investigation took place to ensure that it was the only source of the smell prior to allowing students and staff to return to the building.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

