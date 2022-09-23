Boiler malfunction prompts evacuation at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a gas leak Friday morning at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids was caused by a boiler malfunction.

Staff and students were evacuated during the investigation. An update provided by the district on Facebook, stated everyone returned to the building around 11: 25 a.m.

The source of the smell was identified as the boiler start-up and a valve malfunction. An additional investigation took place to ensure that it was the only source of the smell prior to allowing students and staff to return to the building.

