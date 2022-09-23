News and First Alert Weather App
50-50 Factory Outlet in Schofield, 3 other Wisconsin locations to close

50-50 Factory Outlet announced Wednesday that it was going out of business and will be holding...
50-50 Factory Outlet announced Wednesday that it was going out of business and will be holding a sale before permanently closing.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - 50-50 Factory Outlet in Schofield is going out of business. The store said that it would be going out of business due to decreased sales amid COVID-19 and the rising cost of goods.

The store sells party supplies, cards and gift bags and other household items.

The owner, Scott Lystrup, acquired the company eight years ago, which included four stores-- Schofield, Eau Claire, Janesville and Fond du Lac.

Lystrup said, “I will surely miss the buying trips and trying to figure out what people will love in the stores. Putting smiles on my customers’ faces knowing they are going to have a fantastic party I will miss, too, but the look of awe and amazement when a first-time customer and their kids come into the store is what I will miss the most.”

The going-out-of-business sale begins Sept. 28. The store is located at 1512 Schofield Ave, in Schofield (behind Krueger Floral and Gift).

