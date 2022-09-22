News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau man sentenced to 7 years for methamphetamine distribution

(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By Nevada Lilly
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin announced Jacob Ring, 31, has been sentenced to 84 months in federal prison for distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

A Wausau resident, Ring pleaded guilty to this charge on May 27 and will serve 7 years followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Ring became a suspect by law enforcement after witnesses stated to police he was a well-known source of meth. Police used an undercover officer to purchase from Ring on two different occasions.

During the sentencing, the judge stated a longer sentence was justifiable due to his long criminal background.

The charges against Ring were brought forward by numerous departments including the Wausau Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

