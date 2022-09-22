Stevens Point to host first ‘Turkey Trot’ Thanksgiving Day race

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A Thanksgiving Day race in Stevens Point will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Portage County and Stevens Point YMCA. It’s the city’s first ‘Turkey Trot’ event.

Festival Foods is sponsoring the event. The Turkey Trot allows participants to partake in either the timed 5-mile run, untimed 2-mile fun run/walk or 2-mile dog jog.

Registration is now open. Click here to register.

Early Bird Fees (through Oct. 31)

Adults: $27 | Children (under 18): $15

Regular Fees (Nov. 1-20)

Adults: $35 | Children (under 18): $15

Race Week (Nov. 21-24)

Adults: $40 | Children (under 18): $15

Dog Jog*

Fee: $5

*Dog Jog includes a custom bandana and race-day bib.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.