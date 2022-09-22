Packers defense prepares for matchup with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers’ last two games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been the stuff of nightmares. Both came in 2020 and each were blowouts.

Each can be traced to Tom Brady.

When it comes to facing the legendary quarterback, as difficult as the matchup is, each Packers player looks forward to it.

“Anytime you sack Tom Brady, that’s what you dream of. I’ve been watching him since I was a kid so me being able to sack Tom Brady that was one of my goals for sure,” defensive tackle Kenny Clark said.

Safety Adrian Amos was able to intercept Brady in the 2020 NFC Championship, a game that ended in a 38-10 loss.

“Anytime you pick off twelve in practice, or even [Aaron Rodgers] in practice, or picking off hall of fame quarterbacks in games. It does mean something, but it means a lot more if you win,” Amos said.

Even though it’s a big deal playing against the quarterback many around the NFL consider the greatest of all time, it also means business as usual.

”It’s a huge game. I think everybody understands that. I think that of itself, whether it be playing Tom Brady, that in itself is a huge game so we have to be up for it,” Clark said.

The Tampa Bay offense is a mystery outside of Brady. Wide receiver Mike Evans is suspended for the game, while Chris Godwin and Julio Jones are both questionable. But that doesn’t make a difference to this unit.

”I never assume. I assume they’re all going to be out there. We have to prepare as such. We’re preparing for everybody whoever comes out there, but first and foremost we have to be ourselves. If we go out and be ourselves, there’s not too many people we’re really worried about,” Amos said.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.