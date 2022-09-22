Newest UW-Stevens Point field lab is named for long-time forestry professor

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has announced a new field lab will be named to honor a former forestry professor.

Robert J. Engelhard taught at UW-Stevens Point for 25 years. The Bob Engelhard Restoration Ecology Field Laboratory was dedicated on Wednesday. It was one-year anniversary of his death.

Eleven acres were donated to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point by John and Patty Noel and John Seramur for the College of Natural Resources students to learn ecological restoration skills. It’s located at 3332 Whiting Ave.

According to a news release, the property has three distinct habitats: an upland open area, a wetland area and a wooded upland. This mix will give students opportunities to learn about native plants and how some rare plants function. Students will grow plants, including trees, shrubs, grasses and wildflowers, for restoration activities, and practice ecology restoration techniques. They will be trained in using chainsaws and brush saws and wildland fire suppression.

Students majoring in forestry with an ecosystem restoration and management option will use this site for an array of training activities.

The area will eventually have trails and a boardwalk for birding and nature viewing. It is near the Green Circle Trail’s Paper Mill segment.

