New area code coming to southwest, southcentral Wisconsin

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin has announced the creation of a new, area code to overlay the area in which the ‘608′ area code is now in service.

The 608 area code is expected to run out of assignable prefixes in the first quarter of 2024. The new 353 area code will be used to provide telephone numbers to new customers. The new 353 area code will be in service by late 2023.

Anyone currently assigned the 608 area code will continue to dial and receive calls without change.

An area code overlay adds a second area code to the geographic region served by the existing area code. Therefore, multiple area codes co-exist within the same geographic region. Once the 608 area code runs out of assignable prefixes, new customers in southcentral and southwestern Wisconsin may be assigned telephone numbers in the new 353 area code. 

Customers will continue to dial the three-digit area code for all calls to and from telephone numbers with the 608 and 353 area codes. The price of a call will not change due to the overlay. Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, 811, and 988, the new Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

