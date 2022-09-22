News and First Alert Weather App
Monster Truck Nitro Tour coming to Wausau

Monster truck nitro tour
Monster truck nitro tour(Monster truck nitro tour website)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Monster Truck Nitro Tour is coming to Marathon Park on Oct. 1.

The nation’s most competitive monster trucks will be on hand for two shows. The performances include racing, wheelie contests, and a freestyle event.

The shows are at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.MonsterTruckTour.com or at the gate.

Marathon Park is located at 1201 Stewart Ave. in Wausau.

