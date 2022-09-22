Monster Truck Nitro Tour coming to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Monster Truck Nitro Tour is coming to Marathon Park on Oct. 1.

The nation’s most competitive monster trucks will be on hand for two shows. The performances include racing, wheelie contests, and a freestyle event.

The shows are at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.MonsterTruckTour.com or at the gate.

Marathon Park is located at 1201 Stewart Ave. in Wausau.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.