Gas prices trend upward in Wausau area, state average still lower than national average

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gas prices are creeping upward. In the Wausau area, savvy drivers can find prices as low as $3.27 per gallon of unleaded. However, Thursday morning some prices were as high as $3.47, according to GasBuddy.com.

Last week, AAA reported gas prices were on the decline due to decreased demand. Most of the country is also now using less expensive winter blend gasoline, so modest pump price reductions occurred.

AAA Wisconsin reports Wisconsin’s average is still lower than the national average-- $3.47 to $3.68 for regular unleaded.

Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas and Price counties are all reporting an average price per gallon for unleaded above $3.50.

