First Alert Weather: Frost likely Friday morning to ring in autumn

Chilly and frosty conditions are expected leading up to Friday morning. Some wet weather possible this weekend.
This time of the year is typically when the first frost or freeze takes place locally.
This time of the year is typically when the first frost or freeze takes place locally.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Frost Advisory has been issued for a good portion of Central Wisconsin for later tonight into Friday morning until 8 AM, while a Freeze Warning is in effect for the Northwoods. It is going to be a mostly clear and chilly Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows by daybreak will range from the low to mid 30s in the north, while in the upper 30s to around 40 in Central Wisconsin. If you have plants outside, be sure to cover them, or bring them indoors for the night.

Friday will start off with sunshine, but give way to clouds as the day goes along. Cooler than average for the first full day of autumn with highs in the upper 50s. Showers are going to be possible starting Friday evening, which once again could impact Friday night football games. Temps will be in the 50s. Be sure to have the warmer jacket and rain gear.

Times of rain showers Friday night into early Saturday morning. Lots of clouds over the weekend with a chance of showers Saturday, while a better risk of rain showers on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The new work week starts off with a mix of sun and clouds on Monday. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Frost or freeze conditions are again possible Tuesday and Wednesday morning with lows in the 30s in most locations. A fair amount of sun with highs in the low to mid 50s Tuesday, upper 50s on Wednesday. Partly cloudy next Thursday. Highs in the mid 60s.

