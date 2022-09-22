First Alert Weather: Chilly start to kick off the first day of Fall. Frost or freeze possible Friday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Thursday is the official start of the Fall Season and Mother Nature seems to be getting into the spirit. Wake up temperatures will turn chilly as temperatures fall into the 30s. High temperatures through the end of the week will struggle to warm towards 60°. The last time daytime highs fell below 60 this year was back in May.

Morning lows slightly higher in the low 40s for Thursday. Several areas will likely see their first frost of the season Friday morning. Daytime highs will warm, but remain below average in the upper 50s.

Increasing clouds to end the week with chances for showers to move in for Western Wisconsin Friday as a low-pressure system approaches the Badger State. Showers will be possible at times for the upcoming weekend. Don’t let these rain chances fool any plans you may have--neither a washout or a thunderstorm is expected to occur. Higher chances to see rain during the morning hours Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with daytime highs sitting in the low 60 to mid 60s.

