Fall color chairlift rides underway at Granite Peak

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Granite Peak is continuing its fun seasonal offering of viewing the fall color from a bird’s eye view. The ride takes 15 minutes round trip.

Rides are Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Oct. 17. Hours are Friday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children, $12 for seniors and 3-5 years is free. The family of four-pack is $40.

Granite Peak is located at 227200 Snowbird Ave. in Wausau.

Travel Wisconsin reports Marathon County has experienced a 25% in foliage color.

