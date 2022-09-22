Body found in Portage County corn field, death is suspicious

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a person found in a corn field on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said the death at this time is being investigated as suspicious.

Around 3 p.m. Sept. 22, dispatch received a call from a farm worker in the town of Belmont. Deputies from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office responded and found the body in the cornfield near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein Rd.

The Portage County Medical Examiner was notified and responded to the scene. It appears the individual had been at this location for some time due to decomposition.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin Crime Lab to positively identify the deceased person.

Assisting in the investigation is the Wisconsin Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, Almond Fire Department and the Portage County Medical Examiner’s Office. At this time, it appears to be an isolated incident and the public is not at any risk.

