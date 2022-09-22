News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Body found in Portage County corn field, death is suspicious

Breaking news
Breaking news(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a person found in a corn field on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said the death at this time is being investigated as suspicious.

Around 3 p.m. Sept. 22, dispatch received a call from a farm worker in the town of Belmont. Deputies from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office responded and found the body in the cornfield near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein Rd.

The Portage County Medical Examiner was notified and responded to the scene. It appears the individual had been at this location for some time due to decomposition.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin Crime Lab to positively identify the deceased person.

Assisting in the investigation is the Wisconsin Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, Almond Fire Department and the Portage County Medical Examiner’s Office. At this time, it appears to be an isolated incident and the public is not at any risk.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Pranke, 58
Wiper fluid mist was motive in alleged road rage case
A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen....
Toddler found dead after father shot, car stolen
It’s time to ‘Clean it Up’ this weekend in Wausau
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
DUI graphic
Wautoma man arrested for 6th OWI

Latest News

New area code coming to southwest, southcentral Wisconsin
Gas pump (FILE)
Gas prices trend upward in Wausau area, state average still lower than national average
Fall color chairlift rides underway at Granite Peak
7 Things You Need to Know
7 Things You Need to Know for Sept. 22, 2022