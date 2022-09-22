News and First Alert Weather App
Arrest warrant issued after Clintonville carjacking

Seth Genereau is suspected of stealing two cars, including at least one by force
Seth Genereau is suspected of stealing two cars, including at least one by force(Clintonville Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - An elderly Michigan man was carjacked at a gas station in Clintonville Tuesday. A felony arrest warrant is issued for Seth Genereau, who police say arrived at the gas station in a different stolen car.

Clintonville police say Genereau arrived at a Citgo station on N. Main St. in a 1965 red Ford that was stolen from Hortonville. An 81-year-old man said Genereau got into a physical altercation with him and drove away in his black, 2020 Chrysler Pacifica minivan. It has Michigan license plate DWF 1599.

Genereau, 23, is charged in Waupaca County court with two counts of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, including one count with an enhanced penalty because the victim was an elderly person; Robbery with Use of Force, with an Elder Person Enhancer; Physical Abuse of an Elder Person; and Theft of Movable Property.

Anyone who thinks they’ve seen Genereau or has information that could lead to his arrest should call local law enforcement of the Clintonville Police Department, (715) 823-3117.

