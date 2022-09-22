News and First Alert Weather App
Adams Co. man sentenced for illegal gun possession

The judge stated it was “easy to imagine” what could have happened if the police did not stop...
By Nevada Lilly
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Grand Marsh, Wis. (WSAW) - The United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin announced that Charles Leofilos, 34, was sentenced for possessing a firearm as a felon.

Leofilos, from Grand Marsh-- about 10 miles southeast of Adams-- will serve 57 months in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Earlier last year, Leofilos was pulled over for a traffic violation. Officers became aware of controlled substances in the vehicle after a canine was brought in. Officers found heroin and a handgun both hidden in the driver’s area.

Leofilos is not allowed to possess a firearm due to his lengthy criminal history which includes substantial battery and a fifth offense of driving under the influence.

