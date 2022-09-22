Adams Co. man sentenced for illegal gun possession

Grand Marsh, Wis. (WSAW) - The United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin announced that Charles Leofilos, 34, was sentenced for possessing a firearm as a felon.

Leofilos, from Grand Marsh-- about 10 miles southeast of Adams-- will serve 57 months in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Earlier last year, Leofilos was pulled over for a traffic violation. Officers became aware of controlled substances in the vehicle after a canine was brought in. Officers found heroin and a handgun both hidden in the driver’s area.

Leofilos is not allowed to possess a firearm due to his lengthy criminal history which includes substantial battery and a fifth offense of driving under the influence.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.