Wisconsin Rapids honors fallen firefighter

Wisconsin Rapids students come together to support the Huiras family
By Nevada Lilly
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Riley Huiras was a volunteer firefighter at the Grand Rapids department, just outside Wisconsin Rapids.

Huiras died tragically after a medical emergency on August 3 at just 20 years old.

Today, the Wisconsin Rapids community came together in support of his family and hosted a dunk tank fundraiser.

“He was an organ donor, so he continued to give back to his community even after his passing. So that tells you what kind of individual Riley was. The kids have really rallied around the cause and have been working hard to raise money on behalf of Riley.” said Tim Bean, Athletic Director at Wisconsin Rapids Area Middle School.

Bean went on to say he most remembered Riley for his kindness.

All funds raised during the dunk tank event will be donated to the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

