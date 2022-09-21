News and First Alert Weather App
Wautoma man arrested for 6th OWI

By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUTOMA, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Wautoma man Tuesday night in Waushara County for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th OWI.

On Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., a Trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol Wausau Post stopped a blue sedan on STH 21 near STH 49 near Auroraville for traveling at 104mph. The vehicle was driven by Billy Jack K Houston, 44.

According to a press release from WisDOT, upon contact with the driver, the Trooper observed indicators of impairment.

An investigation, including field sobriety testing, indicated the driver was operating while under the influence.

Houston was arrested for operating while under the influence, battery to a law enforcement officer, and cited for a speeding violation.

