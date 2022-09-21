News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau West soccer defeats Lakeland, D.C. Everest wins 11th straight

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Coming off an 8-0 shutout loss to Medford on Monday, Wausau West looked to bounce back against Lakeland.

The game’s first goal came as Garrett Gauger sailed a ball past Carter Gaude just seven minutes in.

The game was tied with ten to go, but Wausau West would get ahead and take the win, 3-2 Warriors.

Meanwhile, the 10-win D.C. Everest Evergreens took one the one-win SPASH Panthers, ultimately winning 4-1.

It was a 2-1 lead for the Evergreens at the half, but two unanswered goals would seal the deal.

