Wausau West soccer defeats Lakeland, D.C. Everest wins 11th straight
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Coming off an 8-0 shutout loss to Medford on Monday, Wausau West looked to bounce back against Lakeland.
The game’s first goal came as Garrett Gauger sailed a ball past Carter Gaude just seven minutes in.
The game was tied with ten to go, but Wausau West would get ahead and take the win, 3-2 Warriors.
Meanwhile, the 10-win D.C. Everest Evergreens took one the one-win SPASH Panthers, ultimately winning 4-1.
It was a 2-1 lead for the Evergreens at the half, but two unanswered goals would seal the deal.
