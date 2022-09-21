News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Study: Cancer deaths continue to fall, more survivors than ever

FILE - The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number...
FILE - The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number of cancer survivors living in the U.S. increased by more than 1 million.(WCAX)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report shows progress against cancer, with people in the United States surviving more than ever before.

The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number of cancer survivors living in the U.S. increased by more than 1 million.

As of January, there were 18 million cancer survivors in the U.S.

The association said that number is expected to increase to 26 million by 2040.

The report notes there were only 3 million cancer survivors back in 1971.

For all cancers combined, the five-year overall survival rate has increased from 49% in the mid-1970s to nearly 70% from 2011 to 2017.

And the overall cancer death rate, adjusted for age, continues to drop.

The report credits the progress against cancer to fewer people smoking and improvements in catching and treating cancer early.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Lahti, 41
Bond set at $500,000 for suspect accused of killing boy in drunken driving crash
Todd Pranke, 58
Wiper fluid mist was motive in alleged road rage case
'Kelley Castle' is open the same weekend each year as the Tomahawk 'Fall Ride' to draw in...
‘Kelly Castle’ draws thousands to Tomahawk
A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen....
Toddler found dead after father shot, car stolen
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday evening as severe storms could develop...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible late Tuesday into Wednesday

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests
FILE - Clothing sits on tables for shoppers in a Costco warehouse on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in...
How steep Fed rate hikes affect your finances
Authorities in Alaska say two people were sent to the hospital after a bear attack.
9-year-old boy seriously injured in bear attack, troopers say
Sept. 21, 2022 court records show 31-year-old Natasha Bratland of Lublin, Wis. pleaded no...
Plea entered for woman charged in death of toddler hit and killed by train in Taylor County
A look inside human trafficking at the southern US border.
An inside look at human trafficking at the border