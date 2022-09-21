It’s time to ‘Clean it Up’ this weekend in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s annual large item drop-off event is set for Friday and Saturday.

“Clean it Up Wausau” allows people to safely dispose of their large household items like mattresses and furniture. There will be a fee for certain items, including tires, electronics, and anything with freon.

The Wausau Department of Public Works asks that you do not bring bags of garbage you would normally dispose of in your dumpster or large construction debris.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September 24 near the city’s yard waste site on the east end of Chellis St.

