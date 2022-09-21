News and First Alert Weather App
It’s time to ‘Clean it Up’ this weekend in Wausau

(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s annual large item drop-off event is set for Friday and Saturday.

“Clean it Up Wausau” allows people to safely dispose of their large household items like mattresses and furniture. There will be a fee for certain items, including tires, electronics, and anything with freon.

The Wausau Department of Public Works asks that you do not bring bags of garbage you would normally dispose of in your dumpster or large construction debris.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 near the city’s yard waste site on the east end of Chellis St.

