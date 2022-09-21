First Alert Weather: Falling temperatures for the first day of Fall Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Showers and storms from overnight have cleared as a frontal system swipes through the region Wednesday. This system is moving a powerful cold front through the Badger State and will result in a sharp drop in temperatures beginning Wednesday. Daytime highs similar to morning lows, in the mid-60s. Mostly sunny skies to start the day, with afternoon clouds passing through. Stray showers will be possible in the Northwoods Wednesday evening.

Temperatures fall into the fall season Thursday. First chance for frost Friday morning. (WSAW)

The First Day of Fall is Thursday, and Mother Nature looks to get into the fall spirit. A burst of cold air to end the work week. North-Central Wisconsin could see morning temperatures as low as the mid to upper 30s for the next two mornings.

The official start of the fall season arrives Thrusday evening (WSAW)

Morning lows slightly higher in the low 40s for Thursday. Several areas will likely see their first frost of the season Friday morning. Daytime highs will warm, but remain below average in the upper 50s.

A chilly start to Friday morning as temperatures drop down to the mid/upper 30s. (WSAW)

Increasing clouds to end the week with chances for showers to move in for Western Wisconsin Friday as a low-pressure system approaches the Badger State. Showers will be possible at times for the upcoming weekend. Don’t let these rain chances fool any plans you may have--neither a washout or a thunderstorm is expected to occur. Higher chances to see rain during the morning hours Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with daytime highs sitting in the low 60 to mid 60s.

Tracking chances for rain at times over the weekend. Temperatures cool and below average to kick off the fall season. (WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.