Commission proposes review of Wisconsin poll observer rules

Counting absentee ballots at Central Count in Green Bay
By HARM VENHUIZEN
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Election Commission has initiated the process of reviewing its rules for election observers, an issue that’s drawn attention and concern as Democrats and Republicans alike aggressively recruit partisan watchers to ensure election workers adhere to the law this November.

Commissioners voted 5-1 on Wednesday to send a scope statement to Gov. Tony Evers laying out their intent to review the ways election observers can interact with people at the polls and what access observers are allowed to have.

If approved by the governor, the statement will continue in a lengthy process that could last one to two years before new rules are enacted.

