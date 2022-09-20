Wiper fluid mist was motive in alleged road rage case

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 56-year-old Wausau man is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, endangering safety and disorderly conduct after he’s accused of pointing a gun at another driver.

Todd Pranke is free on a $10,000 signature bond.

The incident began around noon on Saturday. Court documents state the alleged victim believed Pranke was upset when airborne mist from the windshield wiper fluid from their vehicle got onto Pranke’s vehicle.

Both drivers were later interviewed by officers.

The criminal complaint states Pranke said he was cutoff by another vehicle on Highway 29 at the Highway 73 on-ramp in Clark County. Then further down Highway 29, the man slowed to 55 mph and ‘misted’ Pranke’s vehicle.

The alleged victim said Pranke pointed a gun at him when the two passed on Highway 29. Pranke told investigators he was holding a cellphone to call 911 or record the other driver. Pranke said it was a flip phone, but no flip phone was found in his vehicle. Officers located a gun in Pranke’s vehicle.

Pranke told investigators he exited at Marathon and stopped for a short time so he didn’t have to deal with the other vehicle. He was later arrested at a Wausau gas station.

He’s expected to learn if his case will head to trial on Nov. 7.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.