Volunteers needed for Cranberry Fest in Eagle River

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Volunteers are needed for the 42nd annual Cranberry Fest. The event is Oct. 1-2 at the Vilas County Fairgrounds in Eagle River.

Organizers said volunteers are needed during the entire weekend, but especially in the following areas:

Cranberry Fest Bakery tent on Saturday: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Cranberry Fest Souvenirs tent on Saturday: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and Noon – 4:30 pm and on Sunday: 8:30 am – 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Cranberry Fest Beer tent on Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 12:30 – 4:30 p.m. and on Sunday: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Cranberry Fest Chamber Drinks on Saturday 7 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and on Sunday: 7:30 a.m – noon and noon – 4:30 p.m

Crafters Auction on Saturday from 10 a.m-Noon and on Sunday 9:30 – 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Volunteers are also needed for set up on Friday, Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. and for clean up on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2:30 p.m.

If you are interested in volunteering call Michelle Williams at 715-479-6400 or email her at events@eagleriver.org

