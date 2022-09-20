ThedaCare and Froedtert & MCW announce partnership to recovery care following transplants

NEENAH, Wis. (WSAW) - ThedaCare has announced a new partnership with the goal of providing better care to those in central and northeast Wisconsin.

As part of the partnership, the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin health network will provide medical care to ThedaCare patients for unique specialty services such as heart and lung transplants and advanced heart failure, with ThedaCare providing care locally before and after.

“This partnership will enable improved outcomes for the most complex patients cared for by our health systems,” said Joseph Kerschner, MD, Provost & executive vice president, The Julia A. Uihlein, MA, Dean of the MCW School of Medicine. “For example, when a call comes in that an organ has been procured for transplant, the teams must work quickly – often within just a few hours – to provide the best possible outcomes for the patient. Our new partnership will ensure this seamless care for patients throughout the region.”

The Froedtert & MCW health network will also provide virtual critical care in coordination with ThedaCare providers as part of the partnership.

Through this partnership, transplants can be performed in Froedtert & MCW health network facilities, with the patient returning home for coordinated follow-up and supportive care by ThedaCare. Before and following a transplant, patients will have access to providers in their nearby communities to continue coordinated long-term care to maintain their recovery.

Coordinated care from ThedaCare and the Froedtert & the MCW health network is expected by the end of 2022.

