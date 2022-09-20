Roadwork planned Wednesday in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of Veterans Parkway will be reduced to one lane Wednesday for sewer maintenance.

Starting at 9 a.m., the City’s Wastewater Utility will be completing some sanitary sewer maintenance on Veterans Parkway at the intersection of McMillan Street. The location is west of Viaduct Bar.

The left turn lane on McMillan Street at the location will also be closed. This project is expected to take approximately four hours to complete.

