News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

‘Nothing intentional’: Janesville PD investigates after officer’s gun fires at school

A school resource officer remains on-duty as an investigation follows why here gun allegedly fired inside a Janesville school.
By Michelle Baik
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A school resource officer with the Janesville Police Department remains on duty as an internal investigation follows how her gun allegedly fired inside a school.

“This is not something we are pleased that had happened. This is something we’re taking serious,” Sgt. Benjamin Thompson with the Janesville Police Department, said.

The incident at Edison Middle School Monday was described to families by the district superintendent later that afternoon, as NBC15 first reported.

Thompson identified the officer as Denise Stutika and said, based on her account, she was in her school office Monday morning and was removing her backpack when a part of it got hooked on the butt of her gun. As she was trying to remove it, the gun went off.

“We just don’t know how something got in the trigger guard area and caused it to fire, and we’re trying to figure that out,” Thompson said.

Officials said nobody was hurt.

Thompson shared photo evidence from the scene, including a bullet on the floor and a cracked gun holster, which Thompson said shows the pressure of the discharge, a sign the gun stayed in the holster the entire time. He added, the shell casing was still in the gun, another signal the gun stayed in the holster.

Janesville Police Department shared photos of a bullet and cracked holster involved in Monday's...
Janesville Police Department shared photos of a bullet and cracked holster involved in Monday's incident at Edison Middle School.(WMTV)

“Upon seeing the gun still in the holster, the condition of the gun in the holster, we are comfortable and confident that there was nothing intentional here,” he said.

“It’s an unfortunate event. I mean, it’s an embarrassment, and I think we have a high degree of trust that we try to achieve in the community, and unfortunately, I think a little bit of that is eroded, so we’re determined to figure out what happened.”

Thompson said the gun was set to ship out Tuesday to the manufacturer Smith and Wesson, as part of the department’s own investigation of what happened.

“Certainly I guess we could’ve asked another agency to look into it, and if we would’ve found anything where we thought that this was some type of criminal misconduct or intentional, we certainly would’ve stepped aside and asked another agency to step in and investigate it,” he said.

The department is also in contact with manufacturers of the ammunition and holster, with hopes to learn more of what happened by the end of the week.

Stutika returned to work as usual Tuesday, according to Thompson. She has been a police officer for more than 25 years and has worked at Edison Middle for 7 years.

“We’re not concerned about her ability to do her job,” he said. “She’s been a stellar officer for her entire career. If we were concerned about her ability to do her job she wouldn’t be there today.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'Kelley Castle' is open the same weekend each year as the Tomahawk 'Fall Ride' to draw in...
‘Kelly Castle’ draws thousands to Tomahawk
1 dead, 1 arrested after crash on Hwy 17 near Merrill
John Lahti, 41
Bond set at $500,000 for suspect accused of killing boy in drunken driving crash
Harvey La Belle
UPDATE: Missing Lac du Flambeau man found dead
Donald Maier
Suspect in 1985 cold case murder appears in Wood County court

Latest News

West takes victory in front of home crowd.
Wausau West bounces back from shutout loss, defeats Lakeland 3-2
Clean it Up Wausau Held September 23 & 24
Clean it Up Wausau Held September 23 & 24
Metro Ride bus stop
Wausau asking public’s help to improve bus service
Improving Public Transport
Improving Public Transport
This 1998 file yearbook photo from Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo. shows Dylan Klebold.
Mother of Columbine school shooter Dylan Klebold speaks in Oshkosh