Make a difference for school kids in Kronenwetter

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Students at Evergreen Elementary School in Kronnenwetter are saying goodbye to a friend this semester. A beloved crossing guard is retiring out of state. Now they’re looking for someone to fill that gap.

“It’s kind of sad because I’ve seen him for the past five years, and he always just makes the day in my life,” said student Eric Olsen.

Beyond a friendly face, the crossing guards make sure kids get to and from school safely.

“It’s very important that we have someone there to cross those kids, because we have them coming on bike, they’re coming on foot, and they’re not thinking about what’s the safest way. They just want to get to school,” said Kronenwetter Police Chief Terry McHugh.

Evergreen parent Ryan Gardner says it’s impossible to take the crossing guards for granted. Too many times it’s easy to miss a small child in the street.

“There’s a lot of times when there’s cars going both directions and there’s obviously a large school bus in one lane, and there’s not much of a shoulder, and there’s obviously no sidewalks in this area,” Gardner said.

Police step in when necessary to cover any shortages, but that takes away from their regular duties.

“This morning for example, our morning call was busy, going from call to call right away this morning, and so when push comes to shove, that’s what we would have to try and do,” said Chief McHugh

The village of Kronenwetter hires separate crossing guards for morning and afternoon, but when on duty, they go beyond the scope of their job.

“If there’s a lot of traffic, I stop them for all pedestrians,” said crossing guard Maureen Lambert.

Lambert says she saw the job posting six years ago, and beyond the reward of being around the kids, it gives her some extra Christmas money.

Click here to connect to the Village of Kronenwetter website.

