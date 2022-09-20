News and First Alert Weather App
Iron County man charged with child sexual assault

By Heather Pollauf
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERCER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 58-year-old man has been charged after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child more than a decade ago.

Daryll Behnke is accused of having sexual contact with a child starting in 2009, possibly lasting two years.

The alleged victim came forward earlier this year to report the alleged misconduct. Behnke is charged with repeated sexual assault of a child against Behnke.

He’s free on a $20,000 cash bond. He was ordered to have no contact with child under the age of 18 unless supervised.

Behnke is scheduled to return to court Oct. 3.

