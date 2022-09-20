Iron County man charged with child sexual assault

MERCER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 58-year-old man has been charged after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child more than a decade ago.

Daryll Behnke is accused of having sexual contact with a child starting in 2009, possibly lasting two years.

The alleged victim came forward earlier this year to report the alleged misconduct. Behnke is charged with repeated sexual assault of a child against Behnke.

He’s free on a $20,000 cash bond. He was ordered to have no contact with child under the age of 18 unless supervised.

Behnke is scheduled to return to court Oct. 3.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.