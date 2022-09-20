News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Illinois Congressional leaders speak out on the VA offering abortion care in certain cases

Earlier this month, the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs made the announcement.
medical office
medical office(DC Bureau)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs announced in early September it would amend its medical regulations for veterans and their beneficiaries to include abortion counseling and allow abortions in certain cases including when a pregnant veteran’s life is at risk, or in instances of rape and incest.

The announcement follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in June to overturn Roe vs. Wade. That struck down a woman’s right to an abortion as protected by the Constitution.

As a veteran, Senator Tammy Duckworth supports this decision. Duckworth says it’s important these types of medical services are still provided for women in the Armed Services specifically, since she says most veterans don’t personally choose the state where they end up living.

“We, the American people, sent them there to serve us when they were protecting and defending us in the military,” said Duckworth. “I think that’s a component that people don’t understand which is why this decision by the VA is so important because it gets healthcare to the Veterans wherever they are in this country.”

Illinois Congressman Mike Bost doesn’t support the VA’s decision. Bost called it “contrary to longstanding, settled law.” In a statement, he says in part: “I oppose it and am already working to put a stop to it.”

In a House Committee on Veterans Affairs hearing on Sept. 15th, Bost said he is working with his colleagues on “the Appropriations Committee and in the Senate to consider sanctions against V.A. for violating the Anti-Deficiency Act.” Bost went further to say “Abortion is not health care – no matter what those on the other side of this issue may feel.”

With the option to provide abortion care services now in the hands of states, this decision by the VA will override state law in the case of Veterans.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 arrested after crash on Hwy 17 near Merrill
'Kelley Castle' is open the same weekend each year as the Tomahawk 'Fall Ride' to draw in...
‘Kelly Castle’ draws thousands to Tomahawk
Donald Maier
Suspect in 1985 cold case murder appears in Wood County court
Harvey La Belle
UPDATE: Missing Lac du Flambeau man found dead
1 person dead in Lincoln County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Source: Mandela Barnes campaign Facebook page
Barnes: Clerical error to blame for mistaken endorsement
Gas and rising input costs were the most notable issues mentioned.
Van Orden meets with small business owners to discuss economic issues
Four ways to raise your credit score
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows complied with a Justice Department subpoena and...
Meadows complied with DOJ subpoena in Jan. 6 probe