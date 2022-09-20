Hello My Name Is: Lia and Saige Peterson

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve kept up with Amherst Cross Country through the past few years, you may have noticed Lia and Saige Peterson.

They’ve not only achieved plenty through their high school career so far, but they’re also twins, Similar in many ways: Talent, competitiveness, and appearance.

“We both try to be better than each other and we’re always just clashing,” said Lia Peterson, Junior, Amherst Cross Country Runner. “So, we’re both pretty much the same.”

On the course, their looks aren’t the only thing indistinguishable. They finished within a second of each other to win the Amherst Invite late last month.

Now, both have run towards leadership roles.

“It’s like good to think that we’ve worked towards something and built something for ourselves over the years,” says Saige Peterson, Junior, Amherst Cross Country Runner.

“The girls on the team are fantastic, I couldn’t be happier to be part of this team,” says Lia.

It’s not difficult for success to get to an athlete’s head. But for the Petersons, that instance couldn’t be further from the truth.

“The best part about it in watching them is the fact that they’re very humble,” says Shawn Groshek, Amherst Athletic Director. “They don’t want you showing up. They don’t want you showing up and doing this on them. They don’t want then additional attention because it’s just something they enjoy doing.”

The twins have raced towards success in two years. But their goals aren’t across the finish line just yet with another pair to go.

“I want to try to get my PR at the end of the season,” says Lia. “I’ve worked pretty hard this summer, and we’ve worked pretty hard this summer to hit not only a personal record but maybe get sectionals and state, maybe.”

“At the end of the year, I always want one more race,” says Saige. “To finish strong would be nice.”

Not only are the Petersons a part of Amherst’s Cross Country team, but both are track and soccer athletes. While Lia also partakes in wrestling, as well, both giving their school two very versatile, talented athletes.

