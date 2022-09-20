Green Bay homeowners shocked by new tax assessments

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Green Bay property owners may be shocked and frustrated after receiving their assessments in the mail over the weekend.

It comes at a time with high inflation and high natural gas prices.

Green Bay Alder Jesse Brunette of district 12 says he’s gone door-to-door meeting with constituents after several commented on a Facebook post where he criticized the new values.

“I think the unfortunate part of where the process is now, is that we’re reassessing people at a very high inflationary period, and also at a time where a lot of people feel that their properties are not worth with the city says their property are being assessed at,” Brunette said.

In today’s mail Green Bay property owners received a 2022 Notice of Assessment. The increase in assessed value is... Posted by Alderman Jesse Brunette- Green Bay City Council President on Saturday, September 17, 2022

According to the city assessor’s office, the assessments are supposed to be within 10 percent, plus or minus, of a property’s market value.

Officials say it’s the first assessment done by the city since 2004.

“We all know that the value of homes, from what we’ve seen going on in sales over the last 2 or 3 years, has gone through the roof,” Alderman Bill Galvin said. “And the state requires that you have proper assessments done on a regular basis -- and unfortunately, the city hasn’t done it since 2004.”

According to the assessor’s office, just because the property value went up doesn’t mean you’ll pay higher taxes. The reassessments were done to produce a more accurate and equitable value than was previously in place -- and they also said they had to remain in compliance with state law.

Galvin said, “When I came home, my wife had opened the assessment and she was very concerned. All I’m asking is, people, take a deep breath. Read through the information.”

Yet that isn’t stopping people from calling their local city council members and expressing their concerns about the jump in their property values.

For alder Brunette, who also serves as city council president, he says he will seek to reduce the tax rate this fall as much as possible.

“We can’t go to people and expect them to pay a high tax rate when their assessments increase by this amount,” Brunette said.

Property owners have a right to challenge the assessed value. First, you need to set up a meeting with a city appraiser. If you still disagree after that meeting, you can appear before the Board of Review. Here’s a link to the city’s website with more information: https://greenbaywi.gov/151/Assessor.

City officials urge people to read the information that came with the assessment. You can also challenge the new assessed value.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.