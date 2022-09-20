First Alert Weather Day: Storms to redevelop Tuesday evening; severe storms possible

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Strong thunderstorms rapidly moved through portions of western and central Wisconsin Tuesday morning. This occurs ahead of a warm front lifting through the Badger State Tuesday. Some locations picked up 1-4 inches of rain early Tuesday morning which resulted in minor flooding (urban and small stream flooding). Storms will quickly clear the area by mid-morning as storms continue to move off to the southeast. As storms clear the region Tuesday morning, some clouds will hover over central Wisconsin for the mid to late morning hours. But as the warm front continues to lift through the Badger State, expect skies to clear and sunshine for the afternoon. Warm and muggy weather conditions expected with highs warming into the low 80s. Scattered pop-up showers will be possible in some spots.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday evening as severe storms could develop for the evening. (WSAW)

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday evening has we’re tracking chances for severe storms to develop in portions of North Central Wisconsin. A low-pressure system will move across the Upper Midwest Tuesday evening and through the night. A chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop late Tuesday as the low-pressure swings a cold front through. The lifting warm front earlier in the day will fuel the area with possible severe weather ingredients. A cold front moving in for the evening will try to trigger strong to locally severe storms for areas in North Central Wisconsin after 7 PM. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Badger State under a Marginal (level 1 out of 5) and Slight (level 2 out of 5) Risk for severe weather.

Severe storms will try to develop ahead of a cold front moving in Tuesday evening (WSAW)

Slight risk for severe storms NW of HWY 29. Storms to develop after 7 PM. (WSAW)

While the slight risk indicates the likely area for thunderstorms to occur, the highest amounts of thunderstorm fuel will remain south of HWY 29 for Tuesday night. Storms will begin to develop ahead of the front in areas NW of HWY 29, likely 7 PM.

Storms will try to develop ahead of a cold front for this evening. Timing is very important, if front arrives earlier in the evening, severe risk goes up. Later in the night, less of a chance for severe storms. (WSAW)

Storm fuel for this evening off to the south, but there's still enough fuel for storms to get going NW of HWY 29 this evening (WSAW)

These storms still have the chance to become severe. But there is less thunderstorm fuel for storms to work with in this area during that time period. Storm fuel will decrease throughout the night. The traveling cold front will push storms south/southeast as far as areas along HWY 29. Primary threats will include large hail, damaging winds and brief downpours.

Severe storms will try to develop off to the NW ahead of a cold front moving in (WSAW)

Storms strong to severe to move along HWY 29 closer to midnight (WSAW)

Storms clearing with some lingering rain showers in the area (WSAW)

The cold front will be strong enough to cause a sharp drop in temperatures beginning Wednesday. Daytime highs will struggle to warm towards the upper 60s. Slight chance for a shower to develop in the Northwoods as the frontal system clears. The First Day of Fall is Thursday, and Mother Nature looks to get into the fall spirit. North-Central Wisconsin could see morning temperatures as low as the mid to upper 30s. Most locations will drop down into the 30s by daybreak Friday, with several areas possibly seeing their first frost of the season . Daytime highs will warm but remain below average in the upper 50s.

