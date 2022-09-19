News and First Alert Weather App
Vice President Harris to visit Milwaukee

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a roundtable with college presidents about reproductive rights at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, in Washington, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Milwaukee on Thursday, a visit less than two months before the election and her third to the city since taking office.

The White House said on Monday that Harris plans to deliver remarks at the Democratic Attorneys General Association conference. She is also slated to meet with local Latino leaders and “engage with young Americans.”

Harris is the former Democratic attorney general of California. Wisconsin Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is on the ballot in November, facing a challenge from Republican Eric Toney, the district attorney for Fond du Lac County.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson are also on the ballot. Evers is being challenged by Republican Tim Michels while Johnson faces Mandela Barnes, the current lieutenant governor.

The Harris visit comes just over two weeks after President Joe Biden came to Milwaukee to speak at a Labor Day festival. Harris was also in Milwaukee in January to push for the replacement of lead pipes and in May 2021 where she toured the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and hosted a round table discussion on investing in infrastructure.

